Helpful Hints For Viners Leaving: 7 Essential Tips to Get Newbies Started on Minds.com

(I thought I would post this on Newsvine after a Viner, who recently joined Minds, said he found it very helpful. I am certainly enjoying the site and look forward to linking up with those who haven't arrived yet at: https://www.minds.com/MsCYPRAH.)

My first two days on Minds were very exciting, but a little confusing, and I missed a lot in the process. However, being a writer, the more items I've posted is the more the site makes sense, and now I am very familiar with the important aspects, and would like to share them with Newbies. The 7 basics are listed in order of priority, so that you know what you need to do first to get things going smoothly.

This site rewards participation in some way, so you cannot be a lurker, if you wish to feel a part of it. You really need to do the following to get the full benefit.

1. As soon as you create your channel, if you don’t have a photo, put a banner of some kind at the top of it to make it more appealing (lots of images are on Google search). Then say something, even just hello, or hi. This immediately gives other site members a chance to welcome you, to subscribe to you, or to simply vote up your comment, because your comment will end up on the Newsfeed on the left of your page. If you do nothing, they will NOT know that you are there, and you will remain invisible.

2. SUBSCRIBE to other channels. After introducing yourself, have a good look at the Newsfeed - the backbone of the site. That’s where you will see all the posts from your subscribers. Otherwise, you will only see articles being promoted, or other general stuff. Subscription is important because that’s how you control what comes on your Newsfeed - the kind of posts you want to see. If you subscribe to someone whose posts are not what you really want, you simply unsubscribe! You can also subscribe to any of the promoted channel news you like - that’s the ones that flash very quickly on your Newsfeed, then disappear. So you only have a quick glance unless you vote them up, or comment on them.

3. Having subscribed to what you want, you have to be alert when Members interact with you. This is done through the notification bell at the top right of your screen, beside your avatar. If someone has reacted to you in any way, a number will appear beside the bell. When you click the bell, you will see what they have done - either voting up your post, mentioning you in a comment, commenting on your post, subscribing to you, or sharing your post (known as REMINDING on this site). Those are the key actions that keep you in the loop.

The bell notifications subdivide further, just below the icon, into all those actions so that you can see at a glance what applies to you, and don’t waste time on the rest. For example, as I post a lot, I tend to get between 50 and 70 notifications when I first log on. Some of those are usually relating to groups, or comments, that apply to items I might have commented on. So I mainly just go to votes, subscriptions, or comments to save time, because those will be directly related to me.

Checking your bell notifications often is very important, because, apart from them building up, which means you're likely to miss notices, if you do not check, or don’t react to others who make the effort to contact you, they might not bother again.

4. The little building icon beside the bell is to build up your points. The points system, along with subscribing, are the essence of the site. Every time someone reacts to your comment or post, you get at last 5 points. If you simply post a link in your status box to another article, you get points too. But you get the most points (15) for each blog you write, and a massive 50 points for merely clicking on Newsfeed once every hour! If you are already on the site, there is no excuse for not clicking to get those points. It’s a no brainer. Once they have built up, you can give/sell them to others to promote their articles, or you can use them to promote your stuff, too. But it’s also a nice feeling seeing them grow, and it keeps you involved. So far, so good.

5. Say something each day (in your status box) even if it is to talk about the weather, or wish your subscribers a good day! But SHARING thoughts, posts, and reactions is the essence of Minds.com. If you don’t vote up other people’s posts, say anything to them, or even subscribe, you will be kept out of the loop. The main point is that if you just receive other Members’ actions and give nothing in return, they will soon stop giving. Better still, if you find something useful, like this article, REMIND it to your subscribers (that’s the two little arrows to the bottom right of each post where the voting icons are), so that they can get the benefit too. You would want the same done for your posts.

6. Please remember that YOU are in control of your channel. If you are not happy with the Newsfeed posts you are seeing, just UNSUBSCRIBE to the poster (though this does not apply to ‘boosted’ posts). If someone is rude, abusive, or behaving unacceptably, you can report them. There is also a little wheel on everyone’s channel below their name which can be used to block them. You do not have to put up with negative behaviour.

7. Finally, join a group or create one. That’s like a home from home where your subscribers can gather to chat with you, and you can all have a party together! Please note that you can only invite your subscribers to your groups, so the more subscribers you get, the better.

A key point to bear in mind is that Minds.com is in BETA, which means not everything is going to work well, because our daily use of ithe site helps the techs to sort any problems that occur. So no use criticising it on that basis. Best thing to do is to enjoy the experience of the things you like, and disregard the rest for now. You can also join Help & Support, a great group that will answer your questions, as there are lots of experienced Minders on it who are willing to help.

That’s basically it, folks. There are lots I haven’t mentioned, otherwise this article would go on forever. But these simple basics should at least settle you in with others until you work out how you wish to use/customise the site for your own benefit. If you have used a feature, or have sonething valuable to share about it, which I have not mentioned, please put it in a comment on this article. Every little helps when you are not familiar with your environment.

Enjoy! :o)

#minds #features #newbies #points