5 Things I Didn't Know About Health Care (Until I Got Sick)

In 2011, I entered a period of ill health so terrible that I bankrupted a couple of insurance companies and caused an entire hospital to collapse in despair, killing hundreds. I'm mostly better now, and the lawsuits are almost all sorted out, but along the way I learned a few things. Like ...

5 The Medical System Is Hopelessly Outdated

My own particular brand of chronic suck-health was hyperparathyroidism, a condition caused by a tiny benign tumor in the neck that causes kidney issues, nausea, cognitive problems, depression, and hellish, lie-in-bed-all-day-weeping fatigue. It can usually be cured with a single surgery, but people suffering from the condition often spend years shuffling painfully between baffled specialists before getting our necks mercifully slashed open like an Opposite Day episode of Dexter. Why is it that one of the few chronic health conditions that has a magic cure-bullet is so hard to diagnose properly? It's because of today's system of medical specialization, which has been in place since transportation had to be fed and watered, and hasn't changed much since then.