White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday offered her colleagues some advice about how to approach President Donald Trump in the wake of a staff shake-up that left former chief of staff Reince Priebus out in the cold.
Conway on Fox News cited a conversation she had with Trump in August 2016 when she joined his campaign.
Conway Advises WH Staffers To Address Trump With 'Deference And Humility'
Seeded on Fri Aug 4, 2017 3:45 AM
