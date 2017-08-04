We Asked People to Say Something Nice About Trump. Here's What We Heard.

Yes, it’s true that Hillary Clinton got more votes, but he got the votes of more than 62 million people — and I am pretty sure I don’t know any of them. You can make a rude joke about Donald Trump in places like Washington and the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and be confident that nothing you say will give offense.

It would be nice, I have long thought, to have an openly opinionated press as Britain does, with papers such as The Guardian in London. Instead of hiding their biases, writers and correspondents could say what they think, and readers could discount accordingly.

Well, since Mr. Trump became a serious possibility for president, we have had that world I longed for, and I’m not so sure I want it.