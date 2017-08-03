Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2135 Seeds: 14340 Comments: 81437 Since: Jun 2007

8 things the Trump team denied, and then later confirmed

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 6:06 AM
Discuss:

The White House directly contradicted President Trump's own attorney on Tuesday. It confirmed that the president was involved in that misleading Donald Trump Jr. statement about his meeting with a Russian lawyer after Trump's attorney, Jay Sekulow, had issued two unmistakable comments asserting Trump wasn't.

But this was hardly the first time that the Trump team has appeared to confirm something it previously denied. Below are eight examples.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor