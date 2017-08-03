The White House directly contradicted President Trump's own attorney on Tuesday. It confirmed that the president was involved in that misleading Donald Trump Jr. statement about his meeting with a Russian lawyer after Trump's attorney, Jay Sekulow, had issued two unmistakable comments asserting Trump wasn't.
But this was hardly the first time that the Trump team has appeared to confirm something it previously denied. Below are eight examples.
8 things the Trump team denied, and then later confirmed
