'I feel like I am wasting my life': readers on being overqualified

According to a study by the Institute for Public Policy Research, the number of people in the UK stuck in jobs for which they are overqualified has increased by nearly a third since 2006. We asked readers to tell us how they feel and what can be done to ensure that employees’ skills are fully utiilised. Some names have been changed to protect identities.

Tony, 43, labourer, London: I feel like I am wasting my life I have a first class degree in history of art, a higher national diploma (HND) and a foundation in both graphics and design. I have worked as a book cover designer, been the opening manager for a number of restaurants managing teams of up to 40, and I even spent four years at a major auction house researching and writing catalogue essays.