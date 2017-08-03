How Much Is Beyoncé Worth? Singer Wants to Buy NBA Team

Many people are attracted to their local sports teams. Some show their support by attending games, while others will volunteer. For a multimillionaire pop superstar like Beyoncé, the options even include buying stakes in teams.

According to Bloomberg, the American singer is considering making an investment in the National Basketball Association’s Houston Rockets, the team from her hometown.

Rockets owner Les Alexander recently said he would be selling the team, and a report suggested it could be worth more than $2 billion. Alexander paid $85 million for the Rockets 24 years ago.