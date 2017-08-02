Newsvine

Harvard Law Listed Anthony Scaramucci As Dead in Directory

This week is not turning out well for former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

On Monday, he was removed from his role under President Donald Trump, ousted after just ten days.

And then later on Monday, news came to light that Harvard Law School — where Scaramucci hit the books during the late '80s and earned his higher education degree — accidentally listed their former student as no longer living in the updated alumni directory, distributed to all fellow alumni this week. (This all comes on top of the new father's wife filing for divorce on Friday, completing a trifecta of snags in his professional, academic, and personal life.)

