Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2134 Seeds: 14348 Comments: 81511 Since: Jun 2007

The Past Week Proves That Trump Is Destroying Our Democracy

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 3:43 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

America is on its way to a full-blown constitutional crisis.

Over just a few days last week, President Trump and his allies stepped up attacks on Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating the campaign’s connections to Russia. They tried to push Attorney General Jeff Sessions out of office. They thought out loud about whether the president can pardon himself.

This all points to the same conclusion: Mr. Trump is willing to deal a major blow to the rule of law — and the American Republic — in order to end an independent investigation into his Russia ties.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor