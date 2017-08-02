Washington was rocked by yet another staff shakeup in the White House on Monday when Trump’s newly hired communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, was fired after only ten days on the job. But who they are thinking about replacing him with is astounding.
Apparently, the Trump administration is somehow considering the possibility of naming Kellyanne Conway, the queen of “alternative facts,” as the new White House communications director.
You Won't Believe Who The White House Wants To Replace Scaramucci With
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 3:39 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment