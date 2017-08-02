Republicans push forward a bill to take away cheap phones and Internet from low-income families

Something called the “End Taxpayer Funded Cell Phone Act,” was announced Tuesday by 19 Republican representatives. Its author, Republican Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA), and 18 other Republican shills hope to stop poor people from having any access to affordable broadband and mobile phones. The bill goes after the Lifeline program that began in 1985 providing subsidies for telephones, and in recent years, was expanded to include broadband Internet and mobile phones. The idea is to help low-income folks from falling completely off the grid of society without access to our technological advances in communications. The bill is very clear.

To prohibit universal service support of commercial mobile service and commercial mobile data service through the Lifeline program.