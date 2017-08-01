Newsvine

Trump's biggest success: Proving the inadequacy of federal ethics laws

SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Tue Aug 1, 2017
President Trump is a walking — well, golf cart-riding — conflict of interests. Even though he has given up active control of the billion-dollar Trump Organization, he still enjoys its enormous financial benefits, which has made the intersection between personal gain and public policy extraordinarily murky. In fact, if the hapless Trump administration has shown anything, it is that our current ethics laws are inadequate, and that Americans cannot know for sure whether a sitting president is making decisions based on what’s best for the country or what’s best for his own portfolio

