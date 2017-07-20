'Miserable' Don Jr. Can't Wait for Donald Trump's Presidency to Be Over

The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. has been made “miserable” by the scandal around his decision to hold a meeting last June with a Russian lawyer he was told represented a Kremlin effort to help his father win the 2016 election.

“Don [Jr.] can’t do any deals because he’ll be overly scrutinized,” a source from the Trump family’s inner circle told People magazine. Donald Trump’s eldest son, they added, “just goes to work every day and is miserable.”

“You can’t bite the hand that feeds you, but he [Don Jr.] can’t wait for these four years to be over,” the source said.