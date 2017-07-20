BBC facing backlash from female stars after gender pay gap revealed

Chris Evans is the BBC’s best-paid star, collecting at least £2.2m in the last financial year according to an unprecedented list of top earners published by the corporation on Wednesday that revealed a significant gender imbalance. The best-paid female star, Claudia Winkleman, was paid just a fifth of what Evans collected, between £450,000 and £500,000.

Alex Jones, presenter of The One Show, is the only other female star to be paid more than £400,000 by the BBC, while 12 men are paid more than that amount. Clare Balding, the sports presenter, received about a tenth of Gary Lineker’s pay, earning £150,999–£199,999 compared with his £1.75m–£1.79m. Graham Norton was paid £850,000–£899,999 according to the list, but this does not include proceeds from The Graham Norton Show, which is made by an independent production company and is thought to take his earnings above £2.5m.