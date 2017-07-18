Newsvine

Couldn't We Just Trade Presidents?

Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: The New York Times
Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 5:05 AM
Why can’t Emmanuel Macron be our president?

American citizens watching Donald Trump’s visit to Paris must have wondered how we got the wrong guy. Macron seemed so smart, so charming. The fact that he didn’t father any children would not normally be a big selling point, but right now we are yearning for a president with no offspring.

Speaking of which, the Paris journey was dogged by questions about that meeting Donald Trump Jr. took during the presidential campaign. The one at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who was advertised as the bearer of “information that would incriminate Hillary.”

