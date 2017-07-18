5 Annoying Modern Debates That Have Been Around Forever

"Fake News" Has Always Been A Controversy

"Fake news" is the buzzterm this year, but accusations of outlets making shit up -- both justified and not -- go back far before 2016. Joseph Pulitzer, the namesake of the highest press award in the world, ran The New York World, the 19th century's equivalent of Breitbart.

"Otto Von Bismark Calls For United Prussian States; You Won't Believe What Happens Next!"

The World routinely exaggerated or flat-out invented crime and war stories. During the Spanish-American War, they slapped a drawing of a young woman's naked ass on the front page and accused perverted Spanish soldiers of forcing innocent women to strip for them. The same thing happened during World War I -- American papers fabricated stories of German troops cutting off the breasts of Belgian nuns, because if the country was going to war anyway, it might as well get nice and angry about it.