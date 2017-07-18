Woman Reacts When Dance Routine Turns Into a Proposal VIDEO

When it comes to epic marriage proposals, a Los Angeles couple's dramatic dance routine may take the cake. Phil Wright, a choreographer and dancer, proposed to fellow dancer and his longtime girlfriend of 8 years, Ashley Liai while the pair were performing an elaborate dance routine together in front of a large crowd at Los Angeles' Millennium Dance Complex. The couple sashayed perfectly in sync to the dulcet tones of John Legend's "You & I (Nobody In The World) until Wright stopped dancing to get on one knee and pop the question.