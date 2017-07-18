Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2134 Seeds: 14306 Comments: 81297 Since: Jun 2007

Woman Reacts When Dance Routine Turns Into a Proposal VIDEO

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTIME
Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 4:47 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

When it comes to epic marriage proposals, a Los Angeles couple's dramatic dance routine may take the cake. Phil Wright, a choreographer and dancer, proposed to fellow dancer and his longtime girlfriend of 8 years, Ashley Liai while the pair were performing an elaborate dance routine together in front of a large crowd at Los Angeles' Millennium Dance Complex. The couple sashayed perfectly in sync to the dulcet tones of John Legend's "You & I (Nobody In The World) until Wright stopped dancing to get on one knee and pop the question.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor