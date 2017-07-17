Newsvine

Facebook will protect white men but not black children, leaked documents show

View Original Article: Telegraph
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 3:27 AM
Facebook is embroiled in another censorship scandal after leaked documents reveal the company will protect white men but not black children. 

Training documents for Facebook moderators show the social network will allow hate speech against minority groups such as female drivers and black children, while blocking that against white men. 

