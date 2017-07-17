The Health Care Bill: A Study In Tyranny

Thom Hartmann's July 4th question whether our democratic-republican form of government is dying is one of, if not the most, important question Americans confront today. His question deserves an answer, one that spells out clearly and without doubt, why America is experiencing a crisis of belief in its ideas, values and principles. The answer requires casting a large net over many seemingly unrelated political issues to even begin clarifying our situation.

Since Donald Trump's inaugural hardly a day goes by when some aspect of the American political tradition is not assaulted preventing immigrants from entering our borders, declaring the free press as "the enemy of the people, refusing to allow audio or video recordings at White House Press Conferences so no one can dispute the word of the president, an obsession with leakers, even a personal criticism of a federal judge who ruled against him.

Virtually all the people in his administration and in the dominant Republican party have remained silent about these provocations. Almost no one has disagreed publicly with the president's assault on Science and not just climate change. Trump appears to be denying the government's duty to conduct basic scientific research by his refusal to appoint roughly 80% of the vacancies in scientific personnel within his administration.