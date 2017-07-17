Sen. Bernie Sanders, I.-Vt., is the most popular politician amongst his constituents — even as Senate approval ratings are falling drastically, according to a new Morning Consult poll.
The longest-serving independent in Congressional history holds a 75 percent approval rating among his constituents and only a 21 percent disapproval rating, according to the poll. That gives Sanders the highest approval rating in the Senate. In second place is Sen. Brian Schatz, D.-Hawaii, with 69 percent of his constituents approving of his job. Senators Mazie Hirono (D.-Hawaii), John Hoeven (R.-N.D.) and Patrick Leahy (D.-Vt.), rounded out the top five.
Bernie Sanders holds highest approval rating at home, Mitch McConnell is dead last
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 3:18 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment