Oslo's car ban sounded simple enough. Then the backlash began

One day late last summer, in Frogner, a central neighbourhood of Oslo, Nils Sandberg received a note.

“It simply stated that shortly, parking spaces in these streets would disappear and bicycle lanes would be built,” says Sandberg. He spoke to neighbours, and learned they had all received the same note. “This came as a total surprise and shock.”

More people own cars in Frogner than in most other parts of Oslo – 38% household ownership, compared to roughly 30% in other central neighbourhoods – and the idea of losing all their parking space to bike lanes did not appeal.

“We are not against cycling,” says Sandberg, who now leads a campaign to save the parking spaces. “We do, however, believe that cycling is not the only reason for the chosen routes – it is definitely also meant to force a maximum number of cars out.”