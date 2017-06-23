Can words kill people?

Words matter , journalists are fond of saying.

This comes lately in the context of presidential tweets that conceivably could have serious repercussions. Otherwise, we seem conflicted about how much words should matter when used in a potentially consequential way among everyday people.

Political correctness, or ignorance, has caused us to discard words and expressions that some find offensive, despite the Constitution’s protections for nearly every form of speech short of the “fire”-in-a-crowded-theater prohibition.