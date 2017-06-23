Israel’s national airline El Al can no longer ask female passengers to move seats if an ultra-Orthodox man objects to sitting next to a woman, a Jerusalem court has ruled.
The landmark decision came in response to a lawsuit by Renee Rabinowitz, an 83-year-old Holocaust survivor, who sued the airline after she was asked to move seats to avoid offending an ultra-Orthodox man.
Israeli airline can no longer ask women to move from seats next to ultra-Orthodox men
