Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2134 Seeds: 14293 Comments: 81254 Since: Jun 2007

Obama on the GOP health-care plan: 'This bill will do you harm.'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Former president Barack Obama posted a nearly 1,000-word critique of the Senate health-care bill Thursday on Facebook, warning, “This bill will do you harm.”

While Obama has repeatedly defended the Affordable Care Act, which represents perhaps his most significant domestic legislative achievement, Thursday’s statement was even more pointed than his previous comments. Calling the GOP leadership’s bill “a massive transfer of wealth from middle-class and poor families to the richest people in America,” he called on Americans to push back against congressional Republicans.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor