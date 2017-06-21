Here's what the Queen's speech needed to say – but didn't | Jonathan Freedland

If I were a Tory MP, I’d have listened to the Queen’s speech with an unease that turned steadily into panic.

It’s not just that I’d have heard the first such address in many decades to be delivered by a government with no majority in the House of Commons. On that score, I’d comfort myself that the Democratic Unionist party will come on side eventually: deal or no deal, they’re surely not going to vote down Theresa May, thereby handing the keys to No 10 to Jeremy Corbyn, a long-time sympathiser with the DUP’s republican arch-enemies in Northern Ireland. Even if the DUP abstains, that will be just enough for May to squeak home.

No, what would be worrying me would be the speech itself. I’d have some concerns about what was in it: a Brexit monomania that confirms the Conservatives have become a single-issue party, setting out a programme dominated by multiple Brexit bills along with the grandiosely titled great repeal bill.