The Secret Good President Trump Is Doing For America

I just want to take a moment to give a big, warm, heartfelt thank you to secret hero Donald Trump. Shout-out to you, Donald! Nate Silver's website, FiveThirtyEight, has reported evidence that you have actually managed to stunt right-wing movements around the world just by being so shitty. The truth is startlingly clear now: You are intentionally being the world's worst leader, selflessly sacrificing your own legacy -- and indeed, your own dignity -- in order to stop the progress of the far-right and make the world a better place. And boy are you doing a great job. You are a tragic, misunderstood hero, and while history may paint you as a villain (all according to your ingenious seven-dimensional chess plan), we would like to take a moment to offer an ode to your accomplishments.