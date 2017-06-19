Arizona Republican Says College Kids Make Elections Unfair – Unveils Despicable Plan To Stop Them

It’s an old story: A demographic won’t vote Republican, so Republicans find ways to prevent said demographic from voting instead of figuring out what they can do to get that group to vote for them. An Arizona Republican is once again engaging in this nonsense by claiming that college students unfairly influence elections because they register to vote where they go to school, and not where their permanent addresses are.

Bob Thorpe’s claim is that the votes of college students “dilute the votes of full-time residents” in local elections. Thorpe represents Flagstaff, which is home to Northern Arizona University. Republicans had a difficult time holding their seats in that particular district. What Thorpe wants to do is prohibit students from using their dorms or other college addresses from registering to vote