If Greg Gianforte were an immigrant, he'd be deported. Not heading to Congress | César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández

Greg Gianforte body-slammed a reporter. After pleading guilty to assault on Monday and receiving a sentence of community service and anger management classes, he will soon become the newest member of Congress. For doing much less, tens of thousands of immigrants are deported every year.

Gianforte’s assault of Ben Jacobs, a journalist at the Guardian, illustrates a double-standard that runs through immigration law: immigrants are held to a higher standard than citizens. Yet politicians, Republicans and Democrats alike, regularly tout schemes to separate the good from the bad immigrants. Gianforte’s experience illustrates that regardless where they were born, people cannot be categorized so neatly.

Under Barack Obama, the Department of Homeland Security claimed to focus its immigration law enforcement resources on people with criminal records. From the very top, administration officials argued that deporting so-called “criminal aliens” would make the country safer while acknowledging the valuable contributions of otherwise law-abiding residents to communities throughout the nation.