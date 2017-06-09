UK Elections: Pride goes before a fall and a bloody nose!

Theresa May got a proverbial bloody nose from the British electorate last night.

She chose to stay aloof and not even debate her policies during the election; and her supporting media hooted constantly about double and triple figure majorities over the six weeks of campaigning, while deriding and derogating the opposition at every turn. At the close of the campaign, every last minute pollsters, except one, gave her a thumping majority of at least 50 seats. No wonder she felt she was invincible.

But none of them reckoned with a persistent, confident, and determined Jeremy Corbyn, hungry to prove himself nationally, with his band of enthusiastic youthful supporters, swept almost all before him to do the unthinkable - deprive May of the majority she needed in parliament, and shifted British politics towards the left. He was undoubtedly the biggest winner of this general election, adding 30 extra seats to his party's tally.

But how did the Tories go from having a working majority of 12 seats, to a loss of 18 seats, and be in a worse position than before?

Through sheer arrogance, a desire to sink the opposition, a naked power grab while the Labour Party was in disarray, and barely disguised contempt for the electorate. Today they are paying the price with a hung parliament, having to make deals with another party, Norther Ireland's DUP, to remain in power, and with senior Tories calling for May's resignation. They will now have even less of a mandate to do anything, and many of their more grandiose plans might have to be shelved.

Worst still, EU negotiators are now sceptical about her actually representing Britain at the table, and are already suggesting postponing our Brexit terms. So much for providing "strong and stable" leadership, while adding more chaos to government! In a nutshell, her gamble backfired spectacularly, and it really couldn't have happened to a nicer party!! The next few weeks should be very interesting.

Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party didn't win outright to form a government, but they were the big winners of this election - coming from being considered a hopeless cause to establishing a massive presence. An admirable performance that taught the Tories a a huge lesson from the British public: Never take our votes for granted!