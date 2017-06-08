E-Day In the UK, and I am voting Labour

For me it is pretty simple: This election was unnecessary, and suggests an arrogance about public reaction by the governing party that was breathtaking.

For the Tories, it was pretty high on personal insults of the Opposition leader, huge lies, and public contempt, with their refusal to give figures in their manifesto, their dementia tax for older people needing care, and Theresa May’s refusal to even debate the opposition parties. So sure was she of victory, that the contempt for the public was surreal. Her robotic ‘Strong and Stable’ government, like she was spoon feeding three year olds with their medicine, was often nauseous and insulting in its boring repetitiveness. And the emphasis on the apparent ‘coalition and chaos’ the voters would get from the other parties conveniently forgot the Tories’ own coalition chaos just two years ago.

Verdict: The Tories offer nothing new, except more of the same negativity: more austerity, more arrogance, more cuts, empty promises, a bigger burden for the poor and vulnerable, no worthwhile deal for Britain in the Brexit negotiations, and, of course, more perks for the rich and elite. After all, if Theresa May did not even have the gumption to debate her opponents, how is she going to stand up to the EU negotiators? Worst still, presides over a very divided society and would even tear up the bill of Human Rights to achieve her aims! Sounds more like a future dictatorship than democracy.

Certainly a wasted voted regarding any real change in the future.

Whatever the result, he has rejuvenated the Labour party with his promise to end the eternal austerity that has done little good for Britain: by building infrastructure, taxing the richest 5% to pay for the public services and NHS, improving social care, increasing police numbers, free tuition for college students, and building a caring and united society.

Labour's Jeremy Corbyn drawing eager crowds in Liverpool

One the other hand, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn started almost in the gutter of media opinion, being bashed from all sides by them as a loser who would have an ignominious defeat. Yet the one who has gained the trust and respect of the population over the 6 weeks with his honesty and principled manner, and dramatically cut the Tory lead, is undoubtedly Corbyn, as shown by the increasing crowds who have followed him like a pied piper. Singlehandedly, and with firm conviction and principles, he has changed public perception of him and his party, and given them something different to hope for.

Verdict: Jeremy Corbyn offers real hope from the constant austerity, and has come from behind, like a one-man juggernaut, despite the daily vilification of the media, to win the nation’s admiration and trust. He certainly deserves our support. He offers hope for something different, if not better. His honesty, fearlessness, integrity, and warmth come across in a reassuring and endearing way. He deserves to show what he can do after 7 years of demoralising Toryism.

The polls are still in the Tories' favour, but,for me, this is a vote for something different: for hope and empowerment over social division and being grinded into the ground. I will be casting it with great trust in a remarkable man for a much better Britain. Even if he doesn't win he would have had a huge personal victory, but I hope he pulls off the upset of the century!