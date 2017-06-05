Trump asked when the world will start laughing at the US. It already is | Richard Wolffe

After a week of Donald Trump’s diplomacy, one thing is impressively clear: the US is not Montenegro. It won’t get pushed around by some bigger leader who wants to get ahead of the rest of the pack.

It won’t lead from behind when there are deals to be done, or undone, and redone. If there’s an international agreement on trade, security or climate change – especially one negotiated by a president not called Trump – then you know that agreement is living on borrowed time. Much like the planet itself.

No, the US is not Montenegro. It won’t accept a deal that involves some kind of trade-off or negotiation. The US shouldn’t have to pay billions for a climate change deal when it can pay trillions in sea defenses for no climate change deal. That’s the kind of long-range thinking you can expect from President Trump.