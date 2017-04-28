What Would Happen If You Never Got A Cavity Filled?

In some ways, the cavity is like a more serious pimple. They almost always arise out of neglect, poor diet or genetics. They're a literal pain to deal with. They can be costly to treat. And they almost always come when you least expect them.

This is, partly, probably why you're avoiding to go to the dentist. Your teeth feel perfectly fine! But you also have a sneaking suspicion it's just chock full of nascent cavities. So what would happen if you just never went back to the dentist and you did indeed actually have a cavity? Would you be damning your future self to a liquid-only diet? Would you die?

To sate these biting concerns we spoke with Dr. Maria Howell, a practicing dentist in Texas and a consumer advisor for the American Dental Association. The short answer? It would not be good.