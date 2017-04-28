Just when you’re thinking geopolitics can’t actually can’t get any more hostile to progressive values, Ivanka Trump weaponises the mismatched earring. Is nothing sacred? What next, Steve Bannon in a Cos long-sleeved T-shirt and Adidas Gazelles? Kellyanne Conway arriving for a weekend at Mar-a-Lago with a Daunts Bookshop tote bag?
Ivanka’s mismatched earrings are sold as an off-the-peg non-pair from Marni for around £500, although you can replicate the look on the high street for the price of a sandwich, or for free by matchmaking waifs and strays from your jewellery box. Wearing mismatched earrings is this year’s catwalk-to-front-row breakout trend. Celine, JW Anderson, Mary Katrantzou and Simone Rocha have all abandoned symmetry in favour of odd danglers. Gwyneth Paltrow does it on the red carpet.
Why we should all be afraid of Ivanka Trump's mismatched earrings
