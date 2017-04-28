Why Theresa May is a true heir to Richard Nixon | Aditya Chakrabortty

Elections come with their own rituals. The big night demands Dimblevision and swingometers and some low-budget jape that presumably sounded good in production meetings. But one thing 8 June won’t be is normal. There is no point in journalists reporting this as a horse race, when all the polls predict a bloodbath. It is futile for specialists to pick apart policy promises made in spring 2017 when the next few years’ haggling over Brexit will upend everything from the safeguards on the food we eat to our relations with other countries.

Most important, it is delusional to treat this as just another vote, when Theresa May and her outriders are intent on turning it into a culture war. June is shaping up to become a hinge point in British politics: the moment a venom was injected into public discourse.