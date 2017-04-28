The five most pointless tech solutions to non-problems | Alex Hern

The Juicero was a joke even before this week. It’s the apotheosis of everything people mock about Silicon Valley: a $400 (£313) wifi-connected juice machine, which can only be refilled with single-purpose pods full of crushed fruit and veg that cost $5-8 per 230ml cup.

Oh, the pods can also only be shipped to 17 western states because they only have a shelf life of around a week.

That this offering has somehow raised $120m in venture capital funding is already testimony to the amount of money splashing around Silicon Valley. But it got worse when Bloomberg News got hold of the Juicero, and found that the machine isn’t required to actually make the juice at all. Simply squeezing the pods with your hands is enough to get the juice out, because the contents have been so thoroughly mashed up before shipping.