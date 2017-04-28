Women Beware: Saudi Arabia Charged With Shaping Global Standards For Women's Equality

Who Let the Saudi Fox in the Hen House?

It's hard to sink to a greater depth of hypocrisy than voting Saudi Arabia onto a UN Commission charged with promoting women's equality and empowerment. And yet, on April 23rd, that is precisely what the UN Economic and Social Council did. Of the 54 countries on the Council, 47 of them agreed to add Saudi Arabia to a four-year term on the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

How did the US Ambassador to the UN and the democratic champions of Europe vote? The ballot was secret, and is it any wonder that the UN representatives refuse to reveal their votes? What is undeniable, however, is that the Saudis could not have received 47 votes without support from the Western democracies.