In dark times, this image has a glorious message – resistance is not futile | Suzanne Moore

The world is such a scary and uncertain place at the moment; there is a feeling that huge forces over which we have no control are shaping our lives. The proxy war in Syria may turn into an even bigger one, and we live in a country divided, in which a Kurdish boy was reportedly set upon by a mob. Leave.EU’s latest poster uses an image of a noose, and their “politics” is indeed that of a mob. There is terror in Westminster and Sweden. No wonder the EDL rears its pitbull head again. It is emboldened in every way .

This is the context in which the photograph of Saffiyah Khan, the young woman staring bemusedly at an EDL “activist” while a policeman holds him back has gone viral. Look at her, everyone is saying, staring calmly at him in the heat of the moment, appearing absolutely magnificent. There are more pictures of Khan being taken away by police, still smiling and revealing her Specials T-shirt. What a class act.