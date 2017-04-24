Newsvine

Obama photographer responds to Palin mocking Clinton portrait

President Obama’s former photographer posted a photo response to former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) and musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock mocking a portrait of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a White House visit on Thursday. 

Pete Souza's photo, posted to Instagram, shows Obama sitting with his White House chief of staff, Bill Daley, beneath a portrait of former President Ronald Reagan.

