Bill O'Reilly is vile. His departure from Fox is long overdue | Moustafa Bayoumi

Is anyone looking to hire an alleged sexual harasser who is a falsehood-babbling, pathologically bloviating, sanctimonious sac of conservative bile? If so, I may know someone!

Bill O’Reilly has been fired, and not a moment too soon. O’Reilly is, of course, the host of Fox New’s The O’Reilly Factor and is one of cable TV’s most successful personalities. He is a man who must have “leftwing conspiracy” tattooed on the inside of his eyelids since he sees them so often.

O’Reilly is now infamous as the man who cost his company, Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, at least $13m in legal settlements to avoid sexual harassment claims reaching court. He may also be the most famous man yet to lose his job due to sexual harassment allegations. His firing is encouraging. The harassment charges, though, are downright disturbing.