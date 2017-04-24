Donald Trump may feel that his legislation-free first 100 days were beautiful, wonderful, and the best ever, but he's the only one. What the rest of the Republican Party is seeing is falling support, ineffective leadership, and internal strife.
Some Capitol Hill Republicans have envisioned the nightmare scenario for 2017, and it goes like this: No ObamaCare repeal. No tax reform. No trillion-dollar infrastructure package. No border wall.
The Republican civil war is the best thing happening
