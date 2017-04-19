Uber Bans Passenger for Life After She Threatens to Accuse Driver of Rape: Report

Updated Friday, April 7, 2017, 1 p.m. EDT: The Uber driver who went through a harrowing ride with a vile customer who threatened to accuse him of rape has uploaded a new video in which he thanked the community for supporting him and sharing the incident across social media.

The still-unidentified man said that he met with Uber officials at the company offices and explained the situation to them and shared the video again. They commended him for recording the incident, noting that this type of documentation often helps to resolve issues with customers who launch allegations against drivers.