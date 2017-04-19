What Would Happen If You Just Stopped Paying Your Bills?

It's a cliché, but a true one at that: We all have bills to pay. Just existing in society requires you to pay a utility bill, a gas bill, an internet bill, a phone bill and if you've graduated college within the past decade, a student loan bill. They add up.

Previous editions of What Would Happen If have dealt in light-hearted improbabilities, like eating moldy bread or not wiping your butt. However, for many Americans — we're talking here about the 63 percent who would not be able to afford a $500 emergency — not paying your bills is anything but improbable. It's a crushing reality.

So what happens when you won't, or most likely can't pay your bills? We spoke to Dean Kaplan, president of collections agency The Kaplan Group, to get a better idea about what's going on the other side of the debt collections fence.