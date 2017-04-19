Theresa May says calling a snap election is not a game – but she is playing politics with an absolute, self-serving ruthlessness

With her hair blown into a Home Counties version of the Mohican, or possibly a startling tonsorial homage to Donald Trump, Theresa May quite frankly looked deranged. But then rushing things can play merry hell with the optics. Her announcement, scheduled for 11.15am but made at 11.05am, came ahead of time, just like this election itself.

God knows why she was in such a frantic rush to announce a snap general election, when she could have used those minutes to apply industrial quantities of wind-taming hairspray, as Margaret Thatcher undoubtedly would have done. Yet despite that, there was something strikingly Maggie May-ish about the PM (reluctant? reluctant my arse) because she obviously means to party like its 1983.