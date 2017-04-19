Outcry as Utah judge calls Mormon bishop who raped girl a 'good man'

A Utah judge has caused outcry after he called a former Mormon bishop convicted of rape an “extraordinarily good man” who did something wrong, a judicial oversight organization said on Friday.

In sentencing Keith Robert Vallejo on Wednesday, Judge Thomas Low said: “The court has no doubt that Mr Vallejo is an extraordinarily good man … but great men sometimes do bad things.”

Low appeared emotional as he sentenced Vallejo to up to life in prison, the Salt Lake Tribune reported, after a jury found him guilty of 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of object rape.