'Crush the saboteurs': British newspapers react to general election

The front pages of Britain’s national newspapers the day after Theresa May’s decision to call a snap general election were black and blue; possibly in honour of the bruises felt at being blindsided by the prime minister. As is so often the case nowadays, it was the Daily Mail that delivered the real air of menace.

Filled with a huge close-up picture of an oddly smiling prime minister, the Mail’s headline said that May had vowed to “CRUSH THE SABOTEURS”. There could be no doubt who these deliberate vandals were, either: unelected members of the House of Lords, and the 48% of the country who failed to vote for Brexit.