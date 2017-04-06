11 Movies That Made Less Than $400 at the U.S. Box Office

When talk turns to Hollywood’s biggest box office turkeys, the final tallies for such cinematic stinkers typically fall somewhere in the seven- to eight-digit figure range. Case in point: one of 2016's biggest bombs, Steven Spielberg's The BFG, earned $178 million worldwide (but cost $140 million to produce).

While it’s the most spectacular studio failures that seem to bear the brunt of the financial scorn, there also exists a legion of films that have made so little impact at the box office that they’ve hardly been deemed worthy of mention at all. Unless it's Dito Montiel's Man Down, starring Shia LaBeouf, Kate Mara, and Gary Oldman, which is making headlines around the world because it somehow managed to accomplish the seemingly impossible task of selling just one ticket at the UK box office. There are plenty of films that haven't fared much better here in the U.S. Here are 11 of them.