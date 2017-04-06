After 20 Other Companies Pull Out, Planned Parenthood Offers to Sponsor 'The O'Reilly Factor'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — At the time of publication, twenty companies have stopped advertising on “The O’Reilly Factor,” a Fox News commentary show hosted by one of the network’s biggest stars, Bill O’Reilly. While this kind of advertising free fall has beset other conservative talk show hosts like Rush Limbaugh and Glenn Beck before, this development comes at a time when Fox is starting to lose in the ratings to MSNBC‘s Rachel Maddow. The advertiser exodus began after revelations that Fox News has had to pay over $13 million in settlements over the years to women accusing O’Reilly of inappropriate sexual conduct.

While some have wondered how O’Reilly and Fox will recover, one company has offered to ride to their rescue.