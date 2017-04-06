Theresa May has finally admitted we can't immediately close our borders after Brexit – the fantasy is unravelling

Outside the lie of £350m a week extra for the NHS, immigration emerged as the best card Brexiteers had to play during the EU referendum. And my, how they exploited it.

Armed with incendiary rhetoric, they cynically played on people’s fears, pledging that if we could just get out of the EU, with its addiction to the free movement of people, we could “take back control of our borders” and everyone would be much happier and richer as a result.

The problem with basing your case on scaremongering, spin and out-and-out nonsense is that eventually it will come back to bite you. Just say the word “Iraq” to Tony Blair.