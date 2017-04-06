Newsvine

Ms CYPRAH

 

About Over-Sixty, Sexy, Savvy and Soaring! (A Team London Ambassador, for the UK's capital) Articles: 2131 Seeds: 14222 Comments: 80868 Since: Jun 2007

This beef over a garage door proves why we shouldn't connect everything to the internet

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Ms CYPRAH View Original Article: Quartz
Seeded on Thu Apr 6, 2017 7:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

There are so many reasons why we shouldn’t connect random electric devices to the internet. There are security fears. Software could malfunction. The devices may not really add to your life in any meaningful way. Or the company that makes your internet-of-things device could just decide they don’t like your tone and turn your device off remotely. A customer of Garadget, an internet-connected garage-door system that can remotely open and close doors, recently found themselves locked out of their garage. This is because they left a one-star review of the $99 monitoring system on Amazon, and called it a “piece of shit” on Garadget’s support forum, according to Ars Technica.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor