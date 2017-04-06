This beef over a garage door proves why we shouldn't connect everything to the internet

There are so many reasons why we shouldn’t connect random electric devices to the internet. There are security fears. Software could malfunction. The devices may not really add to your life in any meaningful way. Or the company that makes your internet-of-things device could just decide they don’t like your tone and turn your device off remotely. A customer of Garadget, an internet-connected garage-door system that can remotely open and close doors, recently found themselves locked out of their garage. This is because they left a one-star review of the $99 monitoring system on Amazon, and called it a “piece of shit” on Garadget’s support forum, according to Ars Technica.