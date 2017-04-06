Which College Degrees Produce the Most (and Least) Financially Responsible Students?

Which degree programs produce students that live within their means?

Some types of graduates may earn a lot of money, but they might also accumulate irresponsible levels of debt (cough cough, MBA students). While other degree programs might produce graduates with lower incomes, but who take on less debt and financial risk

We decided to look at credit scores of recent college graduates and examine what they actually studied and when they graduated. We looked at the data from Priceonomics customer LendEDU, which maintains a database of this information for graduates looking to refinance their college loans.

It’s clear that higher degrees are associated with higher income, and they may very well lead to higher credit scores, too, with pharmacy, law, PhD, MBA and Master’s degrees achieving higher scores than Bachelor and Associate degrees. MBAs in particular aren’t afraid to accumulate debt, taking out large home and auto loans while accruing the most credit card debt.